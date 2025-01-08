Lamar faces New Orleans, looks for 6th straight home win

New Orleans Privateers (0-12, 0-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-4, 3-0 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (0-12, 0-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (8-4, 3-0 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts New Orleans looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Cardinals are 6-0 in home games. Lamar is sixth in the Southland in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Akasha Davis leads the Cardinals with 7.2 boards.

The Privateers are 0-3 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is 0-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lamar’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 56.7 points per game, 0.5 more than the 56.2 Lamar gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Privateers square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabria Dean is averaging 12.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals.

Alexis Calderon is averaging 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.7 points per game.

Privateers: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.