Lamar Cardinals take on the McNeese Cowgirls, aim for 7th straight win

Lamar Cardinals (11-4, 6-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (7-10, 2-4 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar will attempt to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Cardinals take on McNeese.

The Cowgirls are 4-4 on their home court. McNeese ranks third in the Southland with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilnie Joseph averaging 2.4.

The Cardinals are 6-0 in Southland play. Lamar is second in the Southland with 16.3 assists per game led by R’Mani Taylor averaging 3.6.

McNeese scores 63.6 points, 6.7 more per game than the 56.9 Lamar gives up. Lamar scores 6.0 more points per game (71.2) than McNeese gives up (65.2).

The Cowgirls and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrielle Williams is averaging six points and 3.1 assists for the Cowgirls.

Sabria Dean is shooting 50.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

