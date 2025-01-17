Lamar Cardinals play the McNeese Cowgirls, look for 7th straight win

Lamar Cardinals (11-4, 6-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (7-10, 2-4 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (11-4, 6-0 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (7-10, 2-4 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar aims to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Cardinals take on McNeese.

The Cowgirls are 4-4 in home games. McNeese ranks third in the Southland with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Mireia Yespes averaging 5.8.

The Cardinals are 6-0 against Southland opponents. Lamar is 10-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

McNeese is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than McNeese gives up.

The Cowgirls and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiayra Ellis is shooting 38.9% and averaging 8.5 points for the Cowgirls.

Sabria Dean is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

