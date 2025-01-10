Lafayette visits Foreman and Holy Cross

Lafayette Leopards (4-10, 1-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-5, 2-1 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (4-10, 1-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-5, 2-1 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Lafayette after Simone Foreman scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 67-56 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Crusaders are 3-2 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leopards are 1-2 in Patriot play. Lafayette ranks seventh in the Patriot with 29.3 rebounds per game led by Abby Antognoli averaging 5.0.

Holy Cross averages 61.9 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 68.4 Lafayette gives up. Lafayette averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Leopards meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foreman is averaging 16.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crusaders.

Antognoli is averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

