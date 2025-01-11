Lafayette visits Foreman and Holy Cross

Lafayette Leopards (4-10, 1-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-5, 2-1 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (4-10, 1-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (9-5, 2-1 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Lafayette after Simone Foreman scored 22 points in Holy Cross’ 67-56 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Crusaders are 3-2 in home games. Holy Cross is sixth in the Patriot in team defense, allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Leopards are 1-2 in Patriot play. Lafayette averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Holy Cross is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Leopards face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Cahalan is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 10.9 points.

Abby Antognoli is averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 61.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

