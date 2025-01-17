Lafayette takes on conference foe Colgate

Colgate Raiders (7-11, 4-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (7-11, 2-3 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (7-11, 4-1 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (7-11, 2-3 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Vander Baan and Lafayette host Parker Jones and Colgate in Patriot League action Saturday.

The Leopards have gone 6-2 in home games. Lafayette averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Raiders are 4-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lafayette’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Colgate allows. Colgate averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Lafayette gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 11.3 points.

Jalen Cox is averaging 10.1 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

