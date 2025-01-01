Lafayette takes on Boston University, looks to break 3-game slide

Boston University Terriers (6-7) at Lafayette Leopards (5-8) Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette enters the matchup…

Boston University Terriers (6-7) at Lafayette Leopards (5-8)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette enters the matchup with Boston University as losers of three in a row.

The Leopards are 4-2 in home games. Lafayette has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Terriers are 2-4 on the road. Boston University has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Lafayette scores 69.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 68.7 Boston University gives up. Boston University has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

The Leopards and Terriers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is shooting 58.4% and averaging 11.2 points for the Leopards.

Kyrone Alexander is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

