Lafayette, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to host Henderson and the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erica Lafayette and Louisiana host Crystal Henderson and Georgia State in Sun Belt action.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-2 in home games. Louisiana is second in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Panthers are 1-1 in conference matchups. Georgia State is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 66.0 points per game and is shooting 38.5%.

Louisiana averages 58.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 65.3 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 6.7 more points per game (66.0) than Louisiana allows to opponents (59.3).

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lafayette is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Mya Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.