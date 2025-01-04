Lafayette, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns take on the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (7-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Crystal Henderson and Georgia State take on Erica Lafayette and Louisiana in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-2 in home games. Louisiana ranks second in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 59.3 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is sixth in the Sun Belt giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

Louisiana scores 58.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 65.3 Georgia State allows. Georgia State scores 6.7 more points per game (66.0) than Louisiana allows (59.3).

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lafayette is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Mikyla Tolivert is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

