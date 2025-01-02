Lafayette Leopards face the Boston University Terriers on 3-game skid

Boston University Terriers (6-7) at Lafayette Leopards (5-8) Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1; over/under…

Boston University Terriers (6-7) at Lafayette Leopards (5-8)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -1; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette comes into the matchup against Boston University as losers of three games in a row.

The Leopards have gone 4-2 at home. Lafayette has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Terriers are 2-4 on the road. Boston University is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Lafayette’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Terriers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Chaikin is scoring 11.2 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Leopards.

Kyrone Alexander is averaging 13.3 points for the Terriers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

