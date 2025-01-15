Lafayette hosts Army on home skid

Army Black Knights (11-3, 3-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (11-3, 3-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette is looking to stop its three-game home slide with a win over Army.

The Leopards are 2-5 in home games. Lafayette ranks ninth in the Patriot with 11.9 assists per game led by Abby Antognoli averaging 3.7.

The Black Knights are 3-1 in Patriot play. Army is sixth in the Patriot with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kya Smith averaging 3.1.

Lafayette is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 62.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 68.8 Lafayette gives up to opponents.

The Leopards and Black Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antognoli is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Leopards.

Smith is averaging 7.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 62.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

