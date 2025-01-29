Lafayette hosts American after Rogers’ 26-point showing

American Eagles (12-9, 6-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-13, 3-5 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

American Eagles (12-9, 6-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-13, 3-5 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Lafayette after Matt Rogers scored 26 points in American’s 81-77 victory over the Colgate Raiders.

The Leopards are 6-3 in home games. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot League with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 6.5.

The Eagles are 6-2 against Patriot League opponents. American is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Rogers averaging 8.4.

Lafayette scores 68.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 69.8 American gives up. American averages 69.9 points per game, equal to what Lafayette allows to opponents.

The Leopards and Eagles meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Baan is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Rogers is averaging 16.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Greg Jones is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.