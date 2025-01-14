Lafayette faces Army on 3-game home skid

Army Black Knights (11-3, 3-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (11-3, 3-1 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-3 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Army looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Leopards have gone 2-5 at home. Lafayette is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights have gone 3-1 against Patriot opponents.

Lafayette is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 62.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 68.8 Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Black Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Antognoli is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Leopards.

Trinity Hardy is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 62.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.