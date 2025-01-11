Lafayette defeats Holy Cross 82-65

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Vander Baan’s 18 points helped Lafayette defeat Holy Cross 82-65 on Saturday. Vander Baan added…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Vander Baan’s 18 points helped Lafayette defeat Holy Cross 82-65 on Saturday.

Vander Baan added six rebounds for the Leopards (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League). Caleb Williams added 15 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line and also had five assists. Andrew Phillips shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Crusaders (10-7, 2-2) were led in scoring by Joe Nugent, who finished with 18 points. Caleb Kenney added 14 points and six rebounds for Holy Cross. DeAndre Williams also had 12 points and six assists.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Lafayette visits Army and Holy Cross travels to play Bucknell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

