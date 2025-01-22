Lafayette beats Loyola (Md.) 80-59

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Phillips had 27 points in Lafayette’s 80-59 win over Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday night. Phillips also…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Phillips had 27 points in Lafayette’s 80-59 win over Loyola (Md.) on Wednesday night.

Phillips also added nine rebounds for the Leopards (8-12, 3-4 Patriot League). Alex Chaikin scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Caleb Williams shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Milos Ilic finished with 16 points for the Greyhounds (8-10, 3-4).

Lafayette took the lead with 8:45 left in the first half and did not give it up. Phillips scored 15 points in the first half to help put Lafayette up 45-33 at the break. Lafayette pulled away with an 18-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 24 points. Phillips led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Lafayette visits Lehigh and Loyola hosts Holy Cross.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

