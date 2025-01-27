Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell returns 1 week after giving birth to son

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell returned to the sideline a week after giving birth to a son…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell returned to the sideline a week after giving birth to a son and was greeted with a standing ovation from a crowd of 12,033 on Monday night.

Caldwell missed only one game for the Lady Vols after having her first child — Thursday night’s 80-76 loss at then-No. 7 Texas.

She walked briskly down the sideline shortly before tipoff and waved to the crowd before shaking hands with South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

“I tried to sneak in,” Caldwell said after No. 18 Tennessee’s 70-63 loss to the second-ranked Gamecocks. “I wanted to go unnoticed. (The ovation) makes it worth it, coming back.”

Staley took note of Caldwell’s dedication to her team.

“Women have the strength of 10 men,” Staley said.

Caldwell was trying to help the Lady Vols (15-5, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) snap a skid that has now reached three games. She was back at practice on Friday.

The 36-year-old, first-year coach said she had a few postpartum restrictions.

“It was hard for me to yell,” she said. “My players and my staff helped me with the yelling. I’ll know how I handled it once I get in my car and head home.”

Caldwell said she never hesitated in her decision to return.

“I love my team,” she said. “I ask a lot of them. I made sure I would give my best to them.”

“We have to be willing to give up everything,” Lady Vols senior Samara Spencer said. “But having a baby is very, very hard.”

Caldwell laughed and nodded.

“Out there on the floor, the adrenaline kicked in,” Caldwell said. “I’ll find out how bad it really is when I finally settle down.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.