Ladine leads Washington against No. 20 Michigan State after 23-point game

Washington Huskies (12-4, 3-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays No. 20 Michigan State after Elle Ladine scored 23 points in Washington’s 79-58 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 at home. Michigan State is the top team in the Big Ten with 18.7 fast break points.

The Huskies are 3-1 in Big Ten play. Washington ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Dalayah Daniels averaging 2.4.

Michigan State averages 83.3 points, 23.8 more per game than the 59.5 Washington gives up. Washington has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaddan Simmons is averaging 6.9 points and 2.2 steals for the Spartans.

Ladine averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 12.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

