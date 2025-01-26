Ladine and Washington host Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-7, 4-4 Big Ten) Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-7, 4-4 Big Ten)

Seattle; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Indiana after Elle Ladine scored 24 points in Washington’s 85-61 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Huskies are 10-3 in home games. Washington ranks ninth in the Big Ten at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Hoosiers are 4-4 against conference opponents. Indiana is eighth in the Big Ten allowing 62.8 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Washington averages 73.4 points, 10.6 more per game than the 62.8 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 6.5 more points per game (69.4) than Washington gives up (62.9).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Huskies. Ladine is averaging 17.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Karoline Striplin is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

