Lacey leads Rutgers against No. 1 UCLA after 27-point showing

UCLA Bruins (18-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-11, 0-8 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UCLA Bruins (18-0, 6-0 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-11, 0-8 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts No. 1 UCLA after JoJo Lacey scored 27 points in Rutgers’ 87-71 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-6 in home games. Rutgers gives up 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Bruins are 6-0 in Big Ten play. UCLA is the leader in the Big Ten allowing just 53.7 points per game while holding opponents to 32.9% shooting.

Rutgers makes 40.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (32.9%). UCLA has shot at a 49.6% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Bruins match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Adams is averaging 17.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Betts is averaging 20 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 14.1 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.