La Salle visits UMass following Diggins’ 46-point performance

La Salle Explorers (10-7, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (7-11, 2-3 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts La Salle after Rahsool Diggins scored 46 points in UMass’ 120-118 overtime victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Minutemen are 5-4 on their home court. UMass gives up 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Explorers are 2-3 in conference games. La Salle ranks seventh in the A-10 scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Jahlil White averaging 5.9.

UMass averages 76.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 75.0 La Salle allows. La Salle averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than UMass allows.

The Minutemen and Explorers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins is averaging 16.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Minutemen.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 16.3 points for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.