La Salle visits UMass after Diggins’ 46-point showing

La Salle Explorers (10-7, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (7-11, 2-3 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (10-7, 2-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (7-11, 2-3 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on La Salle after Rahsool Diggins scored 46 points in UMass’ 120-118 overtime win over the Fordham Rams.

The Minutemen are 5-4 in home games. UMass is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 2-3 against A-10 opponents. La Salle averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

UMass averages 76.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 75.0 La Salle allows. La Salle has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Minutemen.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 16.3 points for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.