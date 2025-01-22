La Salle visits Saint Louis following Avila’s 24-point outing

La Salle Explorers (10-8, 2-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-7, 4-1 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

La Salle Explorers (10-8, 2-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (11-7, 4-1 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -10; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts La Salle after Robbie Avila scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 63-59 win against the Richmond Spiders.

The Billikens have gone 9-1 at home. Saint Louis averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Explorers are 2-4 against A-10 opponents. La Salle averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Saint Louis averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.7 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle scores 6.7 more points per game (76.8) than Saint Louis gives up (70.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avila is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 15.9 points for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 13 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

