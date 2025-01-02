La Salle visits Donovan and Davidson

La Salle Explorers (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (6-7, 1-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (6-7, 1-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts La Salle after Katie Donovan scored 25 points in Davidson’s 76-70 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Davidson averages 64.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Explorers have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. La Salle has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Davidson is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% La Salle allows to opponents. La Salle averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 3.5 per game Davidson gives up.

The Wildcats and Explorers face off Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Issy Morgan is averaging 8.8 points for the Wildcats.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

