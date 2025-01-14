La Salle plays UMass on 5-game road slide

La Salle Explorers (7-11, 1-4 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (8-8, 3-2 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (7-11, 1-4 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (8-8, 3-2 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle travels to UMass looking to end its five-game road slide.

The Minutewomen have gone 4-4 at home. UMass averages 63.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Explorers are 1-4 in conference matchups. La Salle is ninth in the A-10 scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Mackenzie Daleba averaging 4.0.

UMass scores 63.1 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 68.7 La Salle gives up. La Salle’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than UMass has given up to its opponents (38.6%).

The Minutewomen and Explorers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan Olbrys is averaging 12.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Minutewomen.

Joan Quinn averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

