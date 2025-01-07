La Salle hosts Loyola Chicago after Watson’s 20-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-6, 0-2 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-5, 0-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-6, 0-2 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago visits La Salle after Des Watson scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 84-65 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Explorers are 6-0 in home games. La Salle ranks third in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Demetrius Lilley leads the Explorers with 6.9 boards.

The Ramblers are 0-1 in conference games. Loyola Chicago ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

La Salle is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Ramblers face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Explorers.

Watson is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

