La Salle hosts Davidson after Bailey’s 23-point game

Davidson Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (9-7, 1-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on La Salle after Reed Bailey scored 23 points in Davidson’s 74-64 victory over the Fordham Rams.

The Explorers have gone 6-1 in home games. La Salle is fourth in the A-10 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Etienne averaging 2.3.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

La Salle is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Davidson allows to opponents. Davidson averages 76.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 74.9 La Salle gives up.

The Explorers and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc.

Bailey is averaging 18.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

