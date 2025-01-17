La Salle Explorers take on the George Mason Patriots on 6-game slide

George Mason Patriots (14-3, 4-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-12, 1-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (14-3, 4-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-12, 1-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks to end its six-game slide when the Explorers take on George Mason.

The Explorers are 4-3 in home games. La Salle gives up 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Patriots are 4-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 14-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

La Salle scores 59.9 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 56.9 George Mason allows. George Mason scores 5.2 more points per game (74.6) than La Salle gives up to opponents (69.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is averaging 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Explorers.

Kennedy Harris averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

