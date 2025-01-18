La Salle Explorers take on the George Mason Patriots on 6-game slide

George Mason Patriots (14-3, 4-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-12, 1-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (14-3, 4-2 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-12, 1-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle heads into the matchup against George Mason as losers of six in a row.

The Explorers have gone 4-3 in home games. La Salle ranks ninth in the A-10 with 13.0 assists per game led by Ashleigh Connor averaging 3.1.

The Patriots have gone 4-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is second in the A-10 scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

La Salle’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joan Quinn averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc.

Kennedy Harris is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Patriots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.