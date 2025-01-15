La Salle defeats Davidson 79-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deuce Jones had 23 points in La Salle’s 79-76 victory over Davidson on Wednesday night. LaSalle led…

LaSalle led 79-73 with seven seconds left. Bobby Durkin hit a 3-pointer for Davidson at the buzzer.

Jones added five assists and three steals for the Explorers (10-7, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daeshon Shepherd scored 19 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Mac Etienne finished with nine points and 14 rebounds.

Reed Bailey finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals for the Wildcats (12-5, 2-2). Davidson also got 20 points and eight rebounds from Bobby Durkin. Kochera finished with 14 points and three steals.

Jones scored 11 points in the first half and La Salle went into halftime trailing 41-33. La Salle pulled off the victory after a 19-2 second-half run erased a nine-point deficit and gave them the lead at 66-58 with 5:58 left in the half. Shepherd scored 14 second-half points.

