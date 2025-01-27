Kyrone Alexander scores 15 to lead Boston University to 69-59 victory over Holy Cross

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander had 15 points to help Boston University defeat Holy Cross 69-59 on Monday night. Alexander…

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander had 15 points to help Boston University defeat Holy Cross 69-59 on Monday night.

Alexander also had five rebounds for the Terriers (11-11, 5-4 Patriot League). Michael McNair added 13 points and seven rebounds. Miles Brewster scored 10.

The Crusaders (11-11, 3-6) were led by Joe Nugent with 12 points and two steals. Max Green finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. DeAndre Williams scored 10.

Boston University took the lead with 1:37 remaining in the first half and never looked back. McNair had eight points to help the Terriers to a 31-26 advantage at the break. The Terriers used a 16-1 run to up their lead to 51-35 with 8:11 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

