Kyles, Central Michigan Chippewas to host Dunn and the Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-7, 4-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-10, 3-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 11 a.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (11-7, 4-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-10, 3-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Desrae Kyles and Central Michigan host Bridget Dunn and Kent State in MAC action Wednesday.

The Chippewas have gone 4-4 in home games. Central Michigan ranks second in the MAC with 41.4 points per game in the paint led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 8.0.

The Golden Flashes are 4-2 in MAC play. Kent State averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Central Michigan averages 62.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 63.4 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Central Michigan gives up.

The Chippewas and Golden Flashes match up Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Chippewas.

Dionna Gray is averaging 8.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Golden Flashes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.