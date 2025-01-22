Kuhns leads Mercyhurst against Wagner after 28-point showing

Mercyhurst Lakers (5-12, 2-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-12, 2-3 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (5-12, 2-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-12, 2-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Wagner after Bailey Kuhns scored 28 points in Mercyhurst’s 78-51 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks have gone 3-3 in home games. Wagner is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 2-4 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wagner averages 59.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 67.6 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The Seahawks and Lakers meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Taleah Washington is averaging 16.4 points and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Allyson Ross is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals. Kuhns is shooting 47.9% and averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

