Kuhns leads Mercyhurst against Wagner after 28-point showing

Mercyhurst Lakers (5-12, 2-4 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (5-12, 2-3 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Wagner after Bailey Kuhns scored 28 points in Mercyhurst’s 78-51 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Seahawks are 3-3 in home games. Wagner allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 2-4 in conference matchups. Mercyhurst has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

Wagner is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Fabozzi is scoring 15.4 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Seahawks. Taleah Washington is averaging 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the past 10 games.

Kuhns is averaging 20.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Allyson Ross is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

