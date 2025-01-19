Kuhns leads Mercyhurst against LIU after 29-point showing

Long Island Sharks (4-14, 1-4 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-12, 1-4 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (4-14, 1-4 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-12, 1-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst hosts LIU after Bailey Kuhns scored 29 points in Mercyhurst’s 71-63 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Lakers are 4-3 in home games. Mercyhurst leads the NEC with 28.9 points in the paint led by Kuhns averaging 10.0.

The Sharks have gone 1-4 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks eighth in the NEC shooting 25.3% from 3-point range.

Mercyhurst averages 64.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 66.0 LIU allows. LIU averages 52.3 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 68.6 Mercyhurst allows.

The Lakers and Sharks face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kuhns is averaging 20 points for the Lakers.

Janessa Williams is shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 51.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

