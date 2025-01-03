Kuhns leads Mercyhurst against Cent. Conn. St. after 27-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-9, 0-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-13, 0-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-9, 0-1 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-13, 0-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Cent. Conn. St. after Bailey Kuhns scored 27 points in Mercyhurst’s 72-54 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-6 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Lakers are 0-1 in conference matchups. Mercyhurst is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 65.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 69.9 Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

The Blue Devils and Lakers square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is scoring 9.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Blue Devils.

Allyson Ross is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 8.9 points and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 1-9, averaging 54.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

