Kuhns and Mercyhurst host LIU

Long Island Sharks (4-14, 1-4 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-12, 1-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -7.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on LIU after Bailey Kuhns scored 29 points in Mercyhurst’s 71-63 loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

The Lakers have gone 4-3 at home. Mercyhurst is third in the NEC scoring 64.1 points while shooting 40.8% from the field.

The Sharks have gone 1-4 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mercyhurst averages 64.1 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 66.0 LIU gives up. LIU’s 35.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points lower than Mercyhurst has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Ross is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals.

Sirviva Legions is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 51.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

