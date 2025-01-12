Kranbuhl and Monmouth host William & Mary

William & Mary Tribe (4-10, 1-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-7, 2-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2…

William & Mary Tribe (4-10, 1-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-7, 2-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on William & Mary after Belle Kranbuhl scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 56-54 victory against the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks are 5-2 in home games. Monmouth has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tribe are 1-2 in conference matchups. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Beckwith averaging 2.2.

Monmouth averages 60.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 66.5 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 56.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 64.9 Monmouth allows to opponents.

The Hawks and Tribe face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Hawks.

Bella Nascimento averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Tribe: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

