Kozlova leads JMU against Texas State after 24-point outing

James Madison Dukes (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-5, 1-1 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU plays Texas State after Kseniia Kozlova scored 24 points in JMU’s 68-63 victory against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats have gone 2-4 in home games. Texas State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dukes are 2-0 in Sun Belt play. JMU is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Texas State scores 64.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 63.5 JMU allows. JMU averages 68.3 points per game, 4.5 more than the 63.8 Texas State allows to opponents.

The Bobcats and Dukes meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Foster is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two steals.

Peyton McDaniel is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

