Koroma has 16 as Le Moyne knocks off Mercyhurst 79-63

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dwayne Koroma’s 16 points helped Le Moyne defeat Mercyhurst 79-63 on Sunday.

Koroma also had 10 rebounds for the Dolphins (6-12, 1-2 Northeast Conference). AJ Dancier scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Ocypher Owens shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Bernie Blunt led the way for the Lakers (7-12, 1-3) with 15 points, five assists and four steals. Jeff Planutis added 10 points for Mercyhurst. Aidan Reichert also recorded nine points.

