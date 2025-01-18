Kopa leads Canisius against Fairfield after 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-16, 1-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (7-10, 3-3 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-16, 1-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (7-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stags -9; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on Fairfield after Tana Kopa scored 20 points in Canisius’ 82-61 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags are 5-2 on their home court. Fairfield is ninth in the MAAC with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Prophet Johnson averaging 3.6.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-5 against MAAC opponents. Canisius has a 1-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Fairfield’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Canisius allows. Canisius’ 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Fairfield has given up to its opponents (48.1%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags.

Kopa averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

