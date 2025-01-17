Kopa and Canisius host Fairfield

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-16, 1-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (7-10, 3-3 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-16, 1-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (7-10, 3-3 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on Fairfield after Tana Kopa scored 20 points in Canisius’ 82-61 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags are 5-2 on their home court. Fairfield is 1-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Griffins are 1-5 against conference opponents. Canisius is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

Fairfield is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius’ 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

The Stags and Golden Griffins meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags.

Cam Palesse is averaging five points for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 64.4 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.