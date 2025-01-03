Koonce and the Cal Poly Mustangs visit conference foe Hawaii

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-9, 0-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-2 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-9, 0-3 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Owen Koonce and Cal Poly take on Gytis Nemeiksa and Hawaii in Big West play Sunday.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 8-3 in home games. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West scoring 72.2 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Mustangs are 0-3 in Big West play. Cal Poly gives up 86.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Hawaii is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Hawaii allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Koonce is averaging 18.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 85.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.6 points.

