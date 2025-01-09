Kondrakiewicz, Green Bay Phoenix to visit Watkins, Youngstown State Penguins

Green Bay Phoenix (11-5, 4-1 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-8, 2-3 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Green Bay Phoenix (11-5, 4-1 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (7-8, 2-3 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Kondrakiewicz and Green Bay take on Jewel Watkins and Youngstown State on Thursday.

The Penguins are 6-1 in home games. Youngstown State is seventh in the Horizon with 11.9 assists per game led by Malia Magestro averaging 2.0.

The Phoenix are 4-1 in Horizon play. Green Bay averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the Horizon, paced by Bailey Butler with 5.0.

Youngstown State averages 58.1 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 60.9 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay scores 8.1 more points per game (66.7) than Youngstown State gives up to opponents (58.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 13.5 points.

Natalie McNeal is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.