Kolliegbo, Niagara Purple Eagles square off against the Fairfield Stags

Fairfield Stags (11-3, 5-0 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (1-12, 0-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays Niagara in MAAC action Thursday.

The Purple Eagles are 1-3 in home games. Niagara is fourth in the MAAC with 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Amelia Strong averaging 8.0.

The Stags are 5-0 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield leads the MAAC with 17.1 assists. Izabela Nicoletti paces the Stags with 5.1.

Niagara is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 38.8% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield’s 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Niagara has allowed to its opponents (50.3%).

The Purple Eagles and Stags face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Safiatu Kolliegbo is averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 steals for the Purple Eagles.

Meghan Andersen is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Stags.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.