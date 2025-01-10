Kolliegbo and the Niagara Purple Eagles visit conference foe Rider

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-11, 0-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-11, 0-4 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-11, 0-4 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (2-11, 0-4 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Safiatu Kolliegbo and Niagara visit Gabby Turco and Rider in MAAC play Saturday.

The Broncs have gone 1-5 at home. Rider has a 0-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 0-4 in MAAC play. Niagara has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

Rider is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 61.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 64.2 Rider gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Collins is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 8.8 points.

Kolliegbo is averaging 13.6 points and 2.5 steals for the Purple Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.