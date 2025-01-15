Koenen and North Dakota State host Omaha

North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 3-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-7, 1-2 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 3-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-7, 1-2 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Omaha after Avery Koenen scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 79-69 win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Mavericks have gone 5-1 at home. Omaha has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bison are 3-0 in Summit play. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Omaha scores 69.3 points, 6.0 more per game than the 63.3 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Omaha allows.

The Mavericks and Bison square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks.

Abby Krzewinski is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 9.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.