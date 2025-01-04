Kobe Newton scores 16 to guide Wyoming to 70-65 victory over Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Kobe Newton had 16 points to lead Wyoming to a 70-65 victory over Air Force…

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Kobe Newton had 16 points to lead Wyoming to a 70-65 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

Newton shot 4 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (9-6, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Dontaie Allen shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Matija Belic scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting.

Wesley Celichowski led the Falcons (3-11, 0-3) with 19 points. Ethan Taylor totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

Newton scored nine in the first half and Wyoming went into halftime trailing 36-33. Wyoming used a 7-0 second-half run to come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 62-56 with 4:21 left in the half. Jordan Nesbitt scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

