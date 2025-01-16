Kobe Julien scores 15 to lead Arkansas State past Louisiana 83-63

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Julien scored 15 points and Arkansas State beat Louisiana 83-63 on Thursday night. Julien also…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Julien scored 15 points and Arkansas State beat Louisiana 83-63 on Thursday night.

Julien also contributed eight rebounds for the Red Wolves (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 13 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Terrance Ford Jr. had 13 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (5-13, 3-3) were led by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kentrell Garnett added 10 points and three steals. Christian Wright also scored 10.

