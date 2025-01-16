Live Radio
Kobe Julien scores 15 to lead Arkansas State past Louisiana 83-63

The Associated Press

January 16, 2025, 10:37 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Kobe Julien scored 15 points and Arkansas State beat Louisiana 83-63 on Thursday night.

Julien also contributed eight rebounds for the Red Wolves (13-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 13 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. Terrance Ford Jr. had 13 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (5-13, 3-3) were led by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kentrell Garnett added 10 points and three steals. Christian Wright also scored 10.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

