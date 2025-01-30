Knudsen leads Illinois State against Southern Illinois after 20-point game

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-14, 1-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-7, 6-2 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (3-14, 1-7 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (12-7, 6-2 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Southern Illinois after Elyce Knudsen scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 74-58 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Redbirds are 6-3 on their home court. Illinois State ranks ninth in the MVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 2.2.

The Salukis have gone 1-7 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Illinois State scores 76.5 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 74.7 Southern Illinois gives up. Southern Illinois averages 59.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 68.0 Illinois State gives up.

The Redbirds and Salukis face off Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Redbirds. Knudsen is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Gift Uchenna is averaging 15.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Salukis. Kayla Cooper is averaging 9.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Salukis: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

