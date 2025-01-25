Knudsen leads Illinois State against Bradley after 24-point game

Bradley Braves (8-10, 2-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-7, 5-2 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (8-10, 2-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-7, 5-2 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Bradley after Elyce Knudsen scored 24 points in Illinois State’s 75-66 win over the UIC Flames.

The Redbirds have gone 5-3 in home games. Illinois State has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Braves have gone 2-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley leads the MVC giving up only 56.8 points per game while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Illinois State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Bradley averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Illinois State allows.

The Redbirds and Braves square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Thomas is averaging 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Redbirds. Shannon Dowell is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Soleil Barnes is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 56.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.